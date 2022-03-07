McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,737 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

LMT stock opened at $463.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.89 and a 200-day moving average of $360.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $465.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

