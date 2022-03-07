McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 12.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.00 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13.

