McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Invests $3.40 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $84.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $359.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.