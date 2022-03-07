McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Boeing makes up 2.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

BA opened at $180.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $178.97 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

