McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $123,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $208.46 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,334 shares of company stock worth $25,564,584 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

