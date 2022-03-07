McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

