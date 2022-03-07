McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,443 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,961,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 185,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,397,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.37 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $227.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.