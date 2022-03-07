McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 139.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.75. 49,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,105. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $207.14 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.