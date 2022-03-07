McLean Asset Management Corp Has $11.86 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 35.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $712,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.18. 2,425,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

