McLean Asset Management Corp Has $20.53 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 7.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.47% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.