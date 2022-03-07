McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 3,088 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,885,000 after buying an additional 554,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. 2,356,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,397,695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

