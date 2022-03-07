McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,670,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

