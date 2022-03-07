Mdex (MDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $185.15 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $185.15 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.62 or 0.06577142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.66 or 0.99699136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046915 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,726,894 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.