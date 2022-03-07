mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.42

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 81211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

MDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins cut shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, mdf commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$149.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.62.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

