Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.73

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 32938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

MDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$100.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

