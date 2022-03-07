MediShares (MDS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. MediShares has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $95,186.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00104939 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

