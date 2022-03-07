Megacoin (MEC) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $168,106.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00260806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,876,888 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.