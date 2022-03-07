Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 59146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 340,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

