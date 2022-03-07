Membership Collective Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,805 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,308% compared to the typical volume of 141 put options.

Shares of MCG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. 353,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,435. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,613,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

