Meme Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00228515 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032954 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002034 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

