Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $514.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00228432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

