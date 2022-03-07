Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FB traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.76. 928,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.50. The company has a market cap of $516.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

