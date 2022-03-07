Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lessened by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 13.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $201.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $547.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.