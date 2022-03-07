Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FB stock traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.76. 928,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. The stock has a market cap of $516.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.50. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

