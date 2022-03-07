Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Metal has a market cap of $95.31 million and $19.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003737 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00216142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033557 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

