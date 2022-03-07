Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $1.17

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $311,906.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003686 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

