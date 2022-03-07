Metronome (MET) Market Cap Reaches $26.34 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $40,655.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.34 or 0.06585407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.86 or 0.99384134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,894,160 coins and its circulating supply is 13,749,586 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

