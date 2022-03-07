MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $615,717.35 and $422.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00076936 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,247,526 coins and its circulating supply is 171,945,598 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

