Michael Liebowitz Acquires 15,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.68 per share, for a total transaction of 100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.83 per share, for a total transaction of 102,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG traded down 0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 6.58. The company had a trading volume of 635,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,811. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 12.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

