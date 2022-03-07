Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $319.80

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 319.80 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 332.32 ($4.46), with a volume of 1242731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.90 ($4.59).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

In related news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.07), for a total transaction of £22,702.68 ($30,461.13). Also, insider Greg Lock acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,400,778.21).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

