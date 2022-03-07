Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 20631600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £6.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 21.43.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology.

