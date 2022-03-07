Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,922,351,000 after acquiring an additional 623,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $9.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.18. 710,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,188,781. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $227.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

