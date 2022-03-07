Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,782 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.54 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $227.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

