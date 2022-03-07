MILC Platform (MLT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.72 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MILC Platform has a market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $323,982.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.64 or 0.06568634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,244.56 or 0.99861226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046899 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

