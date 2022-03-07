Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) vs. Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Critical Contrast

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -262.64%

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 19.33 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -17.22 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.13) -1.60

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Scientific and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies (Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

