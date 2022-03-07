Millennium Management LLC Acquires 100,400 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fulton Financial worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,729,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 145,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth about $449,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

