Millennium Management LLC Acquires 174,525 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 1,638.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Thryv worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $932.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

