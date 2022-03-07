Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of A10 Networks worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 737,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,022. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

