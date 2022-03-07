Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Bel Fuse worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

BELFB stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bel Fuse (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.