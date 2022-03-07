Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of GDS worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

