Millennium Management LLC Buys 54,728 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of CDK Global worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

