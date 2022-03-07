Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 550,000 AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,952,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $478,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,232,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,488,000.

AMCI Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

