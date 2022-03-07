Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 557,229 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 557,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $993,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $7,306,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $1,355,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

