Millennium Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.34% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 14.3% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.3% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

