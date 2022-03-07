Millennium Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.77% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 508.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

