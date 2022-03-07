Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 238,671 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after buying an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,500,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.78%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

