Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Stepan worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stepan by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Stepan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

NYSE SCL opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.19. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.