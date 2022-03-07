Millennium Management LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLVRU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.
NASDAQ:SLVRU opened at $9.78 on Monday. SilverSPAC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverSPAC (SLVRU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.