Millennium Management LLC Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLVRU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NASDAQ:SLVRU opened at $9.78 on Monday. SilverSPAC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

