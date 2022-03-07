Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 240.2% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 404.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 98,607 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 183,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 335,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 247,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

