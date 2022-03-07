Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.50% of SOPHiA Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $877,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $1,402,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOPH opened at $11.76 on Monday. SOPHiA Genetics SA has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

